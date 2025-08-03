Democracy is messy, and it's hard. It's never easy. — Roberty F Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr.’s New Leadership



RFK Jr., our country’s new political hero heading the HHS, is arguably one of the country’s most successful career politicians. Although he is at the tail end of his career, his commitment to our country’s health is as strong as ever.



RFK Jr. has talked about how he has prayed for decades for God to put him in a position to end chronic disease in the United States. Now, he has finally been given that chance.



The DNC and fake news media have tried to smear his reputation, but RFK Jr. has prevailed due to his stellar track record and ambition to tackle issues that politicians have ignored for decades. We are finally about to address the root cause of chronic disease in the United States, thanks to RFK Jr.

A Multi-Pronged Approach to Healing America



Americans spend more money on healthcare than any country, yet have the worst outcomes. This disparity is all by design, as past politicians have been cowards who have been afraid to take on the CDC, FDA, and other agencies to revolutionize American healthcare. These agencies have become rotten to the core and no longer serve the American public.

The first and most obvious contributor to the poor health of Americans is our corrupt food system.

The FDA has allowed companies to operate unchecked, poisoning American consumers with chemicals that are banned in other parts of the world. Substances like titanium dioxide and red dye 40 have been linked to cancer, neurological issues, and other chronic health issues. RFK Jr. immediately began working on a plan to remove these toxic chemicals from food products in the United States.



The vaccine industry is another reckless industry that has received special protection from multiple federal agencies. The vaccine schedule for children has continued to grow, even though these vaccines have never been tested in randomized controlled trials.

RFK Jr. will finally help bring a scientific approach to the vaccine industry and ensure that big pharma can’t get away with harming our most precious resource, children. His past success leading the Children’s Health Foundation will be instrumental in ensuring that vaccine companies are finally held to a higher standard.



RFK Jr. has an excellent track record of suing vaccine companies for immoral actions, and the deep state is rightfully quaking because they know he is in a position to expose the corruption of this industry.



Many Americans are still struggling from the Covid scamdemic, whether it be from economic setbacks or health issues from the experimental jab. Many people lost their jobs for standing up to this tyranny.

With a leader like RFK Jr. in place, we can be certain that crooks like Fauci won’t be able to get away with injustice, and that federal agencies like the FDA and CDC will be held to a higher standard. These agency members have forgotten that they are public servants who should be committed to the health outcomes of Americans.



While there are many factors destroying the health of Americans, the theme driving them all is common. Federal agencies have become corrupt and let companies get away with profiting from harming American consumers. RFK Jr. will help bring an end to this immorality and slay the deep state system that has left millions of Americans with chronic diseases.

A Stellar Track Record and Clear Vision



Many people are afraid of RFK Jr. because of his stellar track record in areas like environmental law. RFK Jr. is one of the few politicians who has the intellectual prowess and courage needed to take on these beasts.



RFK Jr. has intellectually destroyed Fauci in his book titled “The Real Anthony Fauci”. Fauci has not attempted to sue RFK Jr. because RFK Jr. did such an accurate job of exposing Fauci’s scams.

The media can smear him as an anti-vax science denier, but the fact remains that nobody has the means to intellectually discredit him. In fact, RFK Jr. has been on the victorious side of suing Big Pharma.



In his early legal career, RFK Jr. successfully took on corporate giants like General Electric in environmental lawsuits. He has also recently won lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, pursuing previously untouched pharma giants like Merck.



Nobody can dispute his track record, and the vaccine and food industries are scrambling for cover as they will be the upcoming targets during the Trump administration. RFK Jr. has the zeal to take on these forces, and a passion that is frankly rare and unheard of in most politicians.

The Battle for Liberty



RFK Jr. will help lead the United States to liberty, and is not afraid of taking on any deep state thugs. He has been open and frank about the role he believes the CIA played in murdering his uncle, and has committed his life to avenging this legacy.

For RFK Jr., this battle entails battling all factions of the deep state, including the food and pharmaceutical complexes.



American healthcare liberties have been trampled on, and this tyranny has accelerated under the Biden administration. There is nobody more equipped to lead our country in reclaiming healthcare liberties than RFK Jr., who was instrumental in exposing Fauci for the crook that he is.

Americans deserve lower-cost healthcare options, with full transparency about the health benefits and risks. They also deserve to have access to affordable food that isn’t full of harmful chemicals.

Given that there is a massive amount of deep state bureaucracy in these industries, it is only through radical efforts from RFK Jr. that Americans can ever have a shot at liberty in this area.

RFK Jr. will help ensure that the government and private corporations never stand in the way of positive health outcomes for Americans.



This website is an RFK Jr fan page. We are not associated with Kennedy or his affiliates.



