RFK Jr Believes Trump is One of the MOST Empathetic People He's Ever Known
RFK Jr.
7
3:32
Big Pharma Ripped Off America for 20 Years with Inflated Drug Prices
Will RFK save the day?
Published on Right Flank  
RFK Jr. Officially REMOVED the COVID shot from the childhood vaccine schedule!
This is a major win!
5
0:57
RFK Jr: Autism is Caused by Vaccines!
RFK JR:
2:40
BBC DESTROYED as RFK Jr Blocks $500 Million in COVID Funding
“We know that the mRNA vaccines have been INCREDIBLY effective.”
3
1:07
RFK Jr Says No More Food Stamps for Junk Food!
🚨 BREAKING: Secretary RFK Jr.
4:01
RFK JR: mRNA Poses More Risks Than Benefits
RFK Jr.: "HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits" in humans
2:30
Trump Calls RFK Jr 3-4 Times A Week and Asks, "Where are you? Why aren't our people healthier yet?' He's keeping me under pressure!"
🚨 LMAO!
4
0:27
