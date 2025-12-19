Actor Jim Caviezel: Epstein Islands Run By Intelligence Agencies

Help us celebrate the leadership of Robert F Kennedy Jr by subscribing today! 30% off FOREVER

Get 30% off forever

Here we go again.

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel, who starred as Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s masterpiece The Passion of the Christ, is telling the world about alarming child trafficking networks exploiting kids around the world.

What’s he getting for the trouble? Labeled as a conspiracy theorist who is linked to QAnon.

Sound familiar?

Whenever the Left’s dark underbelly is exposed for what it is—EVIL—it resorts to the same old playbook, the ad hominem attack.

Ad hominem is Latin for “to the man,” and it’s a logical fallacy that, rather than attacking the argument, targets the person making it.

“He’s a nutjob!” “He’s crazy!” “He’s a conspiracy theorist!”

The tactic is used to take attention away from the argument. Why would the Left resort to such measures with Caviezel? Could it be because what he is saying is true?

In an interview with Steve Bannon—the MAGA commentator who went to prison for refusing to turn on Trump—Caviezel unleashed on the Globalist Deep State.

“Epstein Island isn’t the only sex island out there,” Caviezel told Bannon.

“In this film they do a raid and the lady that ran that (island) wasn’t in prison. You’ve got a lot of agencies involved in this.”

Can you say CIA?

Get 30% off forever