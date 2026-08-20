A call to arms for America in an era of machines and loss of purpose

The machines are coming; however, Americans who remain resilient and true to purpose will not fall before them.

Can we survive the AI revolution?

U.S. secretary Kennedy met with author, motivational speaker and media personality Tony Robbins. Together they discussed the nature of the impending artificial intelligence revolution and its implications upon American society.

While there was an abundance of science fiction movies, books and articles about this very subject, this is not the distant future. AI already exists today. AI is transforming work, thought patterns and our daily lives while those in power seek to direct the national conversation.

The two men cut through the hyperbole and speak to what so many want to ignore. Those who have inner drive will survive; those who have inner drive will succeed by design.

Will we be able to continue to function as a civilized society if algorithms begin determining whose voice matters and whose life has value?