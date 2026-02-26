All the COVID “Experts” Were Totalitarian Frauds

At the height of COVID, supposed scientific “experts” moved full speed into fearmongering and medical tyranny.

Americans were given insane orders: stay six feet apart from each other, avoid going outside, and stop complaining about losing our jobs.

Within MONTHS, this country saw COVID vaccines rolled out, with little to no testing done.

Yet that didn’t stop so called officials from claiming these shots were “safe and effective.”

We always knew better.

Years later, patriots who rightfully had doubts about mainstream COVID talking points continue to be vindicated.

Now, in 2026, it’s high time we’re given the apology we deserve!

The Worst Scamdemic of All Time