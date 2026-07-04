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Two hundred and fifty years ago the founders declared that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were unalienable rights.

They did not envision a country where nearly half of all children have a chronic health condition. Where the food supply is loaded with petroleum based dyes and forever chemicals. Where the pharmaceutical industry medicates children at rates that have no scientific basis. Where veterans come home from war and get handed bags of pills instead of real treatment.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is spending his time at HHS trying to get back to what those words actually mean. The right to know what is in your food. The right to informed consent before your child is put on a psychiatric medication. The right to a food supply that does not make you sick. The right to pursue happiness in a body that is not being systematically poisoned by the industries that were supposed to be regulated.

The Take Back Your Health tour has now visited Ohio, Iowa, Arizona, and dozens of other states. The psychiatric overprescribing action plan is being implemented. The food dyes are coming out. The chemical transparency data is public for the first time in history.

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Today is July 4th. The 250th birthday of the greatest nation on earth. And the last day of our MAHA sale.

30% off paid subscriptions ends at midnight tonight.

Subscribe now and help us cover the fight to make America healthy again.

Life. Liberty. And the pursuit of happiness in a body that actually works

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