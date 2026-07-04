Robert F Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy

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Pam Fancil's avatar
Pam Fancil
3h

I do wish you would address a real crime insurance companies are perpetuating, the meager coverage of dentures.

They don’t seem to understand that without each person’s ability to properly crew their food, they can expect their life expectancy to diminish, their health to suffer greatly, and their medical bills to soar.

You’d think insurance companies would be smart enough to do the math and realize what they would save in the long run by taking care of the vital needs of their clients today.

The real culprit here is, though, the outrageous costs, for both dental work and implants. Our son, in his last days on earth, had to have new dentures. The end price of those were well over $4,000. I think his use of that appliance was three months. Any dentist, in his right mind, could see that this was a pure case of necessity, but offered him nothing close to the real cost of those dentures.

Also, those who live in poverty, where is their relief from their urgent need?

We citizens don’t care where it is you work toward getting us what’s fair. We just believe it’s more than time that reality set into these types of practices and justice became the rule of these unfair businesses.

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Kymberley Alberts Sauer's avatar
Kymberley Alberts Sauer
1d

🥊🥊🥊🥊

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