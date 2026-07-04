America Turns 250 Today. RFK Jr. Is Fighting to Make Sure Americans Are Healthy Enough to Enjoy the Next 250 Years
Government should stop poisoning our food
Two hundred and fifty years ago the founders declared that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were unalienable rights.
They did not envision a country where nearly half of all children have a chronic health condition. Where the food supply is loaded with petroleum based dyes and forever chemicals. Where the pharmaceutical industry medicates children at rates that have no scientific basis. Where veterans come home from war and get handed bags of pills instead of real treatment.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is spending his time at HHS trying to get back to what those words actually mean. The right to know what is in your food. The right to informed consent before your child is put on a psychiatric medication. The right to a food supply that does not make you sick. The right to pursue happiness in a body that is not being systematically poisoned by the industries that were supposed to be regulated.
The Take Back Your Health tour has now visited Ohio, Iowa, Arizona, and dozens of other states. The psychiatric overprescribing action plan is being implemented. The food dyes are coming out. The chemical transparency data is public for the first time in history.
Today is July 4th. The 250th birthday of the greatest nation on earth. And the last day of our MAHA sale.
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Life. Liberty. And the pursuit of happiness in a body that actually works
I do wish you would address a real crime insurance companies are perpetuating, the meager coverage of dentures.
They don’t seem to understand that without each person’s ability to properly crew their food, they can expect their life expectancy to diminish, their health to suffer greatly, and their medical bills to soar.
You’d think insurance companies would be smart enough to do the math and realize what they would save in the long run by taking care of the vital needs of their clients today.
The real culprit here is, though, the outrageous costs, for both dental work and implants. Our son, in his last days on earth, had to have new dentures. The end price of those were well over $4,000. I think his use of that appliance was three months. Any dentist, in his right mind, could see that this was a pure case of necessity, but offered him nothing close to the real cost of those dentures.
Also, those who live in poverty, where is their relief from their urgent need?
We citizens don’t care where it is you work toward getting us what’s fair. We just believe it’s more than time that reality set into these types of practices and justice became the rule of these unfair businesses.
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