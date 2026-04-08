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They sold us fear. They sold us obedience. They sold us experimental drugs and shut down anyone who would even question their motives.

We still feel betrayed.

In “The Real Anthony Fauci,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls back the curtain on the entire Fauci-Gates-Big Pharma complex in a 492-page expose that has been extensively researched and cited. This is not a conspiracy theory. It’s an extremely well-documented account based on emails, grant proposals, timelines, and other evidence that details how Anthony Fauci used billions of dollars in taxpayer money to control science, silence critics, and further his own agenda to enrich Big Pharma while Americans suffered and died.

While Anthony Fauci advised the President, he controlled the administration.

As the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci distributed more than $6 billion per year to shape research, manipulate results, and destroy the reputations of scientists whose findings did not meet his expectations. In “The Real Anthony Fauci,” Kennedy documents how Fauci began to use the power of taxpayer dollars to manipulate science during the AIDS epidemic to block inexpensive, non-patented treatments and to aggressively promote toxic AZT - a treatment that killed far more people than it saved - and to conduct dangerous experiments on vulnerable children without proper consent. Laws were broken. Ethics were discarded. Profits rolled in.

During COVID, they locked us down, required masks for children, closed businesses, and quarantined the elderly until they died alone. They censored doctors who discussed early treatments such as ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. They overwhelmed the public with fear and buried evidence that contradicted the vaccine-only mantra.

Why? The potential reward was enormous.

Kennedy explains how Fauci teamed up with Bill Gates in 2000 to build a $60 billion dollar global vaccine empire. By using funding leverage, developing close personal relationships with world leaders, media moguls, and social media companies, Fauci, Gates, and Big Pharma created a powerful alliance that allegedly took control of health policy, regulatory agencies, scientific journals, and intelligence agencies. Dissent was not debated - it was crushed. Scientists lost their grants. Truth-tellers were de-platformed. The public was fed propaganda.

To understand the complete network of how these elites continue to secretly influence the flow of information today, become a paid subscriber to receive every single raw, no-holds-barred report that the gatekeepers hate.

“The Real Anthony Fauci” does not stop at the origin or mandates of the vaccines. It also exposes the revolving door of royalty payments, conflict of interest, and self-enrichment that transformed public health into a profit-driven enterprise. Fauci’s institute funded high-risk gain-of-function research - the type of research that may have caused the pandemic - while he lied under oath that it never happened. When questions began to arise, the response was censorship - not answers.

Kennedy includes the emails. He provides the grants. He identifies the individuals who made profits while family members buried loved ones.

This is not about left vs. right. This is about the abuse of power. This is about bureaucrats who answer to no one, and who make decisions on life and death for millions of Americans. This is about a system that uses “the science” to mean “shut up and obey.”

Anger builds throughout the pages of this book.

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Kennedy writes with the rage of a person who has seen the evidence, and cannot ignore it. He describes Fauci’s reign as a disaster for American health - and the data supports his assertion. American life expectancy stagnated. Trust in institutions plummeted. Children suffered as a result of lost education, mental health emergencies, and forced medical experimentation.

But the mainstream media buried this book. They attacked the author. They defended the narrative. Despite boycotts and negative reviews, over a million copies of “The Real Anthony Fauci” have sold - because Americans crave truth when the official story smells.

Once you read “The Real Anthony Fauci”, the pieces fall into place. The fear was not accidental. The censorship was not incompetence. The mandates were not about safety. They were about control - and the trillions of dollars in the bank for those who are connected.

“This book is a wake-up call wrapped in righteous anger.” It demands that we question authority that uses “experts” to hide its actions. It asks that we demand transparency, debate, and actual accountability.

Although Fauci resigned, the machine he built continues to operate. The same players create the next “crisis”. The same tactics are waiting in the wings.

Knowledge is our shield.

Get “The Real Anthony Fauci” today. Read the references. Understand the weight of the evidence. Then, determine for yourself who the true enemies are - and what we need to do to prevent them from doing it again.

If we remain quiet, they will prevail. Freedom dies in the dark - but once ignited, truth shines very brightly.

Kennedy just lit the spark. It’s now on each of us to fan the flames.

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