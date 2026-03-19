Robert F Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy

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Big Pharma Manufactured the Rise of Gluten Allergies

Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Of all the hidden enemies in our country, pharmaceutical companies are a different breed…vicious and deadly.

When the cameras roll, they pretend to be defenders of “public health.” They claim to be on our side, wanting to create more remedies for us and our children to live better lives.

NONE of this is true.

Here’s what they’ll never admit…big pharma profits handsomely from our sickness, diseases, and allergies. They manufacture the problem and then offer “solutions”...all while lining their own pockets.

This has been a generational CURSE in America for far too long. Now, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., our secretary of Health and Human Services, is finally exposing the entire operation.

Exposing the Truth About Gluten Allergies

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