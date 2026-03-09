This is the harvest of cancel culture—the stunted pace of idea generation and debate across the entire liberal ecosystem. And, by the way, you could make the same graphic for comedy.

There was a time in America when free speech was actually championed. The absence of genuine Socratic argument in modern discourse has followed the diminishing of this Constitutional right.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has penned a pointed critique of cancel culture, arguing that it has inadvertently amplified the influence of right-wing media while hampering progressive discourse.

When cancel culture tried to silence us all, prohibiting us from questioning assumptions or asking for proof, or probing when “facts” presented to us were contradictory, we grew stronger. Cancel culture has backfired. The far left has tried to silence us, but we just got more clever about how to override rapid-fire regurgitations from the MSM, delivered like a drunk parrot vomiting sniper-shot.





Normal people don’t need to participate in moral grandstanding while standing for our morals. We can just explain why we feel the way we do, and then act on our morals, but withdraw consent from the totally unauthentic and nonorganic social programming we’ve all been subjected to.

We can pursue clarity through dialogue. It’s why Joe Rogan has almost 40 million subscribers.

Liberal platforms that rewarded certainty and outrage over curiosity and humility died and are still dying.

True Socratic method—admitting ignorance, seeking truth collaboratively, and dismantling weak ideas without personal attack—has been largely replaced by performative combat in liberal spaces.

This shift impoverishes understanding, entrenches polarization, and leaves complex issues shallower than ever.

Leftists Argue to Win, Not To Know

Kennedy writes, “The Leftists have failed. . .

“This is the harvest of cancel culture—the stunted pace of idea generation and debate across the entire liberal ecosystem. And, by the way, you could make the same graphic for comedy.”

Though a brief commentary, it encapsulates a big truth.

Dissenting voices have backfired spectacularly, creating martyrs out of controversial figures and fostering echo chambers on the left.

Cancel culture, for the uninitiated, refers to the social phenomenon where individuals or groups face public backlash, boycotts, or professional repercussions for expressing views deemed offensive or politically incorrect. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people have been cancelled for different “conspiracy theories” over the past decade, which all turned out to be true.

Cancel culture has become a modern-day witch hunt that suppresses free speech and encourages mob rule over nuanced dialogue. It has also quieted the experts who know better. Look at Covid.

They tried to silence Rogan in 2022, but Zuckerberg also tried to silence hundreds of thousands of people who were reporting Pfizer and Moderna shot symptoms, and doctors who were wary of the vaccines as they saw cancers developing, miscarriages skyrocket, and heart attacks in young, vibrant athletes. Now he has a platform that no one can compete with.

He’s one of the strongest conservative voice. His voice is definitely elevated, even as free speech deniers like Neil Young tried to rally liberal troops to boycott Spotify where Rogan hosts his show.

Similarly, Tucker Carlson’s ousting from Fox News in 2023 amid lawsuits and internal drama didn’t end his career.

He’s one of the most popular channels on X. His independent show gained millions of views per episode. Carlson was finally free from the corporate scumbugs listed in the Epstein files.

There are conservative audiences on Rumble, Substack, and Telegram yearning for real discourse, and real reporting. The MSM doesn’t have “news” anymore. It’s a mouthpiece for a defunct political class that eats babies.

When someone is “canceled,” it triggers a Streisand effect—the phenomenon that happened after Barbra Streisand’s failed attempt to suppress photos of her home, which only drew more attention.

Right-wing media has capitalized on this, positioning itself as the underdog fighting against “woke” censorship.

That being said, Kennedy points out that cancel culture has “stunted the pace of idea generation and debate” in liberal circles. Even people like Ben Shapiro who once called out climate policies and transgender nonsense, is clearly a mouthpiece for Netanyahu.

Progressive spaces, once hubs of innovative thought, have become risk-averse.

They’re too scared to explore unpopular ideas, and too busy pushing ideological conformity. It’s Orwell’s 1984 on fentanyl and crack combined. Only safe opinions are amplified. And who determines what’s safe?

The same people who make our world patently unsafe.

Stand-up comedy is a casualty of this culture, with comedians like Dave Chappelle facing protests and Netflix boycotts over transgender jokes in specials like “The Closer” (2021).

Yet, Chappelle’s popularity endured, and he is still selling out arenas.

Meanwhile, emerging liberal comedians struggle to push boundaries without self-censorship, leading to what some call a “comedy drought” on the left.

Veterans like Jerry Seinfeld have lamented this in interviews, arguing that fear of offending kills the art form. You could indeed make a graphic charting the rise of right-leaning podcasters and satirists like Tim Dillon or Andrew Schulz, who fill the void with unapologetic humor.

What’s Cancel Culture Done?

A healthy society thrives on robust debate, as John Stuart Mill argued in “On Liberty.” When one side attempts to silence the other, it doesn’t eliminate bad ideas—it drives them underground, where they fester and gain mythic status.

There are writers and commentators who had their livelihoods shattered due to cancel culture, only to find new outlets to express their disdain for a corrupt system. Matt Taibi was one of them. There were others, of notoriety, and those with more humble pursuits who endured.

RFK Jr.’s words serve as a wake-up call: cancel culture, intended to purify discourse, has instead empowered its targets and weakened its practitioners.

To foster genuine progress, we need platforms for open debate, not digital guillotines.

Embracing disagreement could reinvigorate liberal ideas and temper right-wing extremes. “Liberal” once meant something entirely different from what it means today.

It once meant temperance, tolerance, and open-mindedness. Today, it just means you’re dumb - unable to formulate a cogent argument.

As Kennedy suggests, the left’s failure here is self-inflicted. By prioritizing persuasion over punishment, we might harvest a richer intellectual ecosystem.

Or we could just throw out the ridiculous left-right thing altogether and finally have an independent middle that speaks in alignment with real values and comments on them with intelligence, wit, and facts.