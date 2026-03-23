Section 453 from a recent bill would have given pesticide companies like Bayer (formerly Monsanto) immunity after poisoning the food you eat.

The Senate version of the bill also does NOT contain Section 453, which would have granted the same immunity to Big Pharma and Big Ag overlords who value profits over health.

MAHA just proved that the American people still have power when we stand united and speak out loudly.

Section 453 – the sneaky rider that would have handed pesticide companies blanket immunity from lawsuits over the cancers and birth defects they’ve caused is a huge MAHA win.

As @MAHA_Action posted: “MAHA WE DID IT!” RFK Jr. and millions of voices who refused to let Big Ag buy protection through our government win the day. It’s just the start. We’re going to hold Pfizer to the same standard as Big Ag. We’re coming for you.

This isn’t some minor procedural tweak. This was a brazen attempt to shield the same corporations that spent decades spraying known carcinogens on our food, our water, our kids’ playgrounds – and then hid behind “federal preemption” when the lawsuits piled up. For years, Americans poisoned by these chemicals had almost no recourse.

For now, Big Ag and Big Pharma, which are really two tentacles of the same beast, have had their shield removed, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

Monsanto, absorbed by Bayer and Pfizer, are all asking for a get out of jail free card.

Pfizer just told a Fedceral Judge that they owns the Federal Government and is thereby immune to normal contract law.

Come again?

In 2009, Pfizer paid $2.3 billion to resolve allegations of defrauding government health care programs. They’re not the only ones, and that’s just the fraud that was found before there was a DOGE. It was one of the largest ghealthcare fraud settlements in history, but Pfizer paid mere pennies on the dollar after their profits.

Our government has been privatized, essentially. The FDA, CDC, HHS, and other “governing”bodies have all sold out to the highest bidders, and the very same agencies who were meant to police this industry jumped into bed with them.

This Didn’t Start with RoundUp

Let’s talk history – because this didn’t start with Roundup.

Pesticides as we know them exploded after World War II. The same chemical warfare mindset that gave us nerve gases was built by the Rotcschild and Rockefeller foundation, the very same people found thousands of times int he Epstein files.

We were told these chemicals were for “better farming,” but anyone who still believes that after recent revelations has either been asleep for a decade, or has their head in the sand.

DDT was the first chemical poster child. It sprayed everywhere, including on kids and soldiers. Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring (1962) exposed the cancer links and wildlife collapse. The documentary was banned in 1972… but the damage was already done.

Breast cancer rates in women exposed as girls still show elevated risk decades later.

Then came Agent Orange, the Monsanto/Dow Chemical concoction that was dumped by the millions of gallons on Vietnam.

The active ingredients?

2,4-D and 2,4,5-T.

The dirty secret?

They sprayed Dioxin at levels thousands of times above “safe.”

Monsanto knew. Internal documents later revealed that they understood the toxicity fully.

U.S. veterans came home with skyrocketing rates of soft-tissue sarcomas, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s, prostate cancer, and their children suffered birth defects.

Vietnamese civilians still deal with generational cancers and deformities.

Monsanto settled some claims but never admitted full liability.

Today that same company (now Bayer) still makes 2,4-D – one of the most widely used herbicides in America.

Let’s jump to 1974 when Monsanto introduced glyphosate, the main ingredient of Roundup, but there are other adjuvants that are thought to make it even more carcinogenic.

Roundup has been marketed as “safe as table salt.” They even had advocates saying that people could drink Ruondup on television to try to convince us how safe it was.

Farmers doused billions of acres of their crops across America with the stuff after being promised it would result in higher crop yields. This didn’t happen.

GMO crops engineered to survive it turned America into a glyphosate factory.

In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Sounding familiar? They poison you first, then pay a small fee after millions of people are sick or dead.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases exploded among heavy users of Roundup.

Over 165,000 lawsuits later, Bayer (who bought Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018) has paid out billions in settlements. This includes a recent proposed $7.25 billion deal – while still insisting their chemicals don’t cause cancer, when we already know that they do.

Juries keep awarding tens of millions because internal Monsanto emails showed ghostwriting studies, pressuring regulators, and burying science.

The EPA? They still say it’s “not likely” carcinogenic.

It’s classic regulatory capture.

And then there’s Syngenta’s atrazine, the chemical that literally turns male frogs into females. UC Berkeley biologist Tyrone Hayes was hired by Syngenta (then Novartis) in the late ’90s to study it. What he found at concentrations lower than EPA “safe” drinking water limits: genetically male frogs developed ovaries, became hermaphrodites, and some even laid viable eggs. “Turning frogs gay” became the viral shorthand, but it was worse – complete chemical castration and sex reversal.

Hayes published independently after Syngenta tried to bury the data.

Their response?

A decade-long harassment campaign: private investigators, smear letters to his university, paying search engines to bury his name, even going after his wife.

These aren’t isolated incidents.

Systematic reviews show pesticide exposure correlates with leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bladder, colon, lung, pancreatic, and prostate cancers. Farm families and applicators bear the worst burden, but drift, residues on food, and contaminated water mean we’re all exposed.

A 2024 study tied county-level pesticide use directly to higher cancer incidence across America’s heartland. The data is brutal.

Why They Want Immunity Now

They gave us a Covid vaccine full of mRNA that causes turbo cancer by activating spike proteins in the body. It kills your immune system.

If people keep eating carcinogenic food covered in Bayer chemicals, Pfizer wants out. They don’t want to be held liable.

Bayer wants a legal loophole. They’ve knowingly poisoned you, and they don’t want to pay the piper.

RFK Jr. has been warning about this for decades.

The American people just flexed.

The era of pesticide impunity is cracking.

Let’s finish the job.

Share this. Tag your reps. The chemicals stop when we stop accepting the lies. MAHA forever.