When COVID vaccines were first released to the general public, big pharma made grandiose promises to lure people in.

“Safe and effective.” “The cure to stop the spread.”

NONE of it came to fruition.

Instead, these jabs marked the beginning of medical tyranny in America.

Parents got threatened with child custody loss unless we took our kids to get experimental vaccines.

Everyday Americans were told we’d lose our jobs (and access to grocery stores!) if we didn’t show dystopian vaccine passports.

Years later, big pharma hacks and their left wing conspirators who ushered this in are living large. They’ve never faced any real accountability.

Though, new information just shined a light on the deeper, more insidious nature of COVID jabs.

Military Bioweapons Disguised as Immunizations