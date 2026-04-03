Did Fauci Exacerbate the AIDS Epidemic?

DR. FAUCI IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR HIV/AIDS. Dr. Fauci ensured that his ‘Lab Viruses’ from a Chinese Military Lab were untraceable because his first ‘Gain of Function Experiment’ had blueprints. Dr. Fauci’s FIRST successful ‘Gain of Function Experiment’ was HIV.

We’ve all been told this man is a professional who can do no wrong. We’ve been called “anti science conspiracy theorists” for daring to question him and recognizing his constant contradictions.

This truly manifested at the height of COVID. Fauci lied about the effectiveness of face masks and social distancing. He admitted to leaving out critical information with an agenda of making Americans more “compliant.”

It’s a disgrace.

Even more haunting? Fauci should have been stopped DECADES ago. If he were, he’d never been able to run amok during COVID or bring tyranny to the United States.

In a new turn of events, it’s come to light that Fauci may have also exacerbated the AIDS epidemic.

Playing Games With Americans’ Lives

In the late 1980s, Fauci was pivotal in promoting zidovudine, a so called anti-AIDS drug designed to help patients.