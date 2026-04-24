Dr Oz Offended By Mistreatment RFK Suffered at CDC

DR OZ: “I’m almost offended by that accusation that the CDC was in a good place.” “We all lived through Covid… it was a catastrophic failure for the CDC.” “Mask mandates, six-foot distancing—it didn’t make sense.” “Schools were closed based on a document authored in part by the teachers union.” “We have 4% of the world’s population and 19% of the Covid deaths.” “The CDC failed us.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz wasn’t shy. When speaking about the agency that many still defend, he laid it out in plain English: “We all lived through COVID. COVID was a warning shot in many ways, but it was a catastrophic failure for the CDC.”

He is absolutely right. Americans watched real-time as guidance shifted daily, science took a back seat to politics and families paid the price.

Dr. Oz called out excuses made up around mask mandates and six foot distance rules that never had much logic on the ground. But the most notorious failure? The prolonged closure of schools that inflicted profound, lasting damage on children. “That document,” he pointedly remarked, “was actually authored in part by the teachers union.” The priorities were upside down — politics and union influence over kids’ education and development.

The numbers don’t lie either. The United States has roughly 4% of the world’s population yet suffered 19% of the global COVID deaths. “The CDC failed us,” Dr. Oz declared without hesitation.

And when trust erodes that badly, you face enormous problems moving forward. Public health depends on credibility. Once it’s gone, compliance collapses and skepticism grows — with good reason.

That’s exactly why Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is taking a hard look at the fundamentals. As Dr. Oz explained, RFK Jr. is revisiting the CDC’s first principles: How do we get the right people in leadership? How do we improve the health of the American people? And how do we prepare for the next potential crisis without making the same mistakes again?

Dr. Oz made it clear this isn’t optional. “We do not have the luxury of weak willed individuals. We need bold, decisive steps. That is what Secretary Kennedy is offering. And that is why President Trump wanted him in this position.”

How many times did we hear “follow the science” only to see the goalposts move and inconvenient data ignored?

RFK Jr.’s approach stands in direct contrast to the old regime. He is demanding accountability, transparency and a return to core mission: protecting public health without the bureaucratic capture or political meddling that defined the COVID era. No more letting special interests ghostwrite policy. No more sacrificing a generation of children on the altar of compliance.

What most Americans haven’t fully grasped yet is just how deep the CDC’s credibility crisis runs — and how RFK Jr.’s willingsness to confront it head on could restore real confidence in our health institutions for the first time in years.

This reform isn’t about destruction. It’s about renewal. Installing strong, decisive leaders who put evidence above narrative. Focusing on chronic disease prevention alongside pandemic preparedness. Rebuilding trust brick by brick so that when the next threat emerges, Americans can finally believe what they’re told.

Dr. Oz understands the stakes. As a surgeon and now a key player in the administration, he sees both the human cost of past failures and the opportunity for turnaround under Kennedy’s leadership.

Parents who watched their kids fall behind academically and emotionally deserve better than weak excuses. Small business owners crushed by unpredictable rules deserve accountability. Every American who sacrificed during those years deserve an agency that learns from its mistakes instead of doubling down on them.

President Trump placed RFK Jr. at HHS for precisely this reason: to deliver the bold course correction America needs. Dr. Oz is backing that vision with straight talk. No more catastrophic failures excused away. No more weak leadership when strength is required.

The warning shot has been heard. Now it’s time to act like it.

Secretary Kennedy, supported by voices such as Dr. Oz, are providing exactly that — decisive actions to fix what is broken and strengthen what matters. American families deserve nothing less. And for the first time in a while, they are.