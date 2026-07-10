The news is sending shock waves throughout the circle of people that thought individuals like Bill Gates were unaccountable. What makes this outrageous are the same institutions that mandated COVID vaccinations are now being dragged into a courtroom, under oath.

Live from the breaking news update, RFK Jr. confirmed the indictment and made clear that Bill Gates has lied to the public about the safety of vaccines for many years.

As he did this, RFK Jr. bypassed the normal media filter and put the spotlight clearly on accountability rather than continuing to avoid it.

What message do we send when a European court refuses to let vaccine manufacturers and their most vocal advocates go unchecked?