Every Time You Pay a Medical Bill You Are Also Paying a Secret Tax to the American Medical Association. RFK Jr. Is Ending It.

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Every medical bill you have ever received was more expensive than it needed to be.

Not because of your care. Not because of your doctor. Because of a monopoly you have almost certainly never heard of that sits at the center of every transaction in the American healthcare system and collects hundreds of millions of dollars a year for doing almost nothing useful.

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Here is how it works.

Every time a doctor bills your insurance company or a federal program like Medicare or Medicaid, that claim must include billing codes called CPT codes. Current Procedural Terminology. These codes identify every test, procedure, evaluation, and service you received. They are the language the entire American healthcare billing system runs on.

The American Medical Association owns them exclusively.

Congress gave the AMA a de facto monopoly over these codes decades ago to help manage the national billing system. What followed was a classic Washington story. A private organization was handed enormous government-backed power, figured out how to monetize it completely, and has been collecting rent on the entire healthcare system ever since.

Last year alone organizations across the entire healthcare system paid the AMA more than $300 million just to use CPT codes. Not for medical research. Not for patient care. Not for anything that improves health outcomes. Just to use a set of billing codes that the AMA owns because Congress handed them the monopoly.

Who pays for it? You do.

Healthcare providers pass the cost to insurers. Insurers pass it to employers. Employers pass it to employees. Every American who has ever received a medical bill has paid a hidden tax to the American Medical Association that they never knew existed.

And here is the detail that makes it worse. Despite its name only about 20% of America’s physicians actually belong to the AMA. The organization that collects $300 million a year in royalties from the entire healthcare system represents roughly one in five doctors.

Kennedy is launching a formal request for information on the future of medical coding and billing. He wants to hear from patients, doctors, nurses, hospitals, innovators, and every American who believes healthcare should serve patients and not special interests.

He said it plainly.

“Every time that you receive a medical bill, you pay for more than your care. You also pay for a billing system that most Americans have never heard of. Washington created a system that puts special interests ahead of the American people. President Trump is changing all that.”

This is the same pattern running through everything Kennedy has taken on. The food supply captured by Big Food. Obamacare captured by insurance companies. The FDA captured through the GRAS loophole. Medicare and Medicaid captured by fraudsters. And now medical billing itself captured by a private organization collecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually through a congressional monopoly that most Americans never knew existed.

MAHA is not a food movement. It is a systemic dismantling of every captured institution in the American healthcare ecosystem one by one.

The AMA is next.

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