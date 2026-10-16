HHS has made several policy shifts in recent months opening doors for faith based organizations to participate equally with secular service providers in receiving grants and referrals. Past restrictions barred organizations from using religious elements in their work.

Thus, they could be excluded from public funding streams. Faith based organizations emphasizing personal responsibility and moral frameworks are now being considered for foster care placements. Likewise, recovery programs located within congregational settings are reporting higher participant retention rates.

As can be seen from this move; the previous regulations essentially viewed belief as a liability rather than a practical asset to sustaining change. Community data from similar programs indicates that communities built upon shared accountability far outperforms isolated clinical interventions.

Another angle of this issue that has been less discussed is the quiet admission by government agencies over the past few years regarding their “neutral” model of service delivery; that they spent years touting as superior to other models of service delivery.

All of that only to alter their position after the data indicated no difference between their model and others.

What did the old barriers really cost?