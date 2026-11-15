It’s all about providing Americans access to a proven and safe sun screen filter for 20 years on three continents.

FDA’s approval of Bemotrizinol will finally eliminate the unnecessary barriers to consumer choice for the last several years that forced consumers to continue using old and outdated products. Now, consumers will have real alternatives for skin protection without having to choose a sub-standard product.

Also, the approval sends a message that when there are proven international standards available, they can come to America if regulators will stop impeding the process.

Breaking the Sun Screen Stagnation

America has been subjected to a much smaller selection of active ingredients in sun screens than needed for too long. There were no problems using Bemotrizinol (a broad-spectrum sunscreen) in Europe, Australia, and Asia, where millions of people used it every day.

Therefore, the approval of Bemotrizinol finally brings domestic regulation up-to-date with the results of those countries’ experiences and opens the door to better broad-spectrum protection for American consumers.

As skin health impacts daily activities for working families, outdoor enthusiasts and others who require dependable protection from harmful rays, existing formulations fall short in terms of UVA protection and/or are heavy on the skin.

What does it all mean?