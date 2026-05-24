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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just announced that for the first time in American history, the public will have the right to see the data on chemicals in food. Not a promise. Not a committee recommendation. An official commitment from the Secretary of Health and Human Services that the findings will be made public.

Think about what that means. For decades the food industry has been allowed to self certify that ingredients are safe. Companies added petroleum based dyes, endocrine disrupting chemicals, preservatives, and ultra processed additives to the American food supply and told regulators they had already checked and everything was fine. The FDA largely took their word for it.

That is over.

Kennedy also announced that all harmful petroleum based food dyes are being removed from the American food supply. Toxic contaminants are being stripped from baby formula. Forever chemicals are being tracked and disclosed. The chemical transparency tool is now live on the HHS website so any American can look up what is in their food.

Nearly half of all American children now have at least one chronic condition according to a landmark JAMA study published in 2025. Diagnoses of anxiety, depression, and eating disorders have more than tripled in a single generation. RFK Jr. is the first HHS secretary in history to treat that as a crisis requiring root cause reform rather than more prescriptions.

This newsletter covers every step of the MAHA revolution as it happens.

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