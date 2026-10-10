Families have experienced unexplained collapse of their nervous system, failure of their lungs, destruction of their immune system, and death due to toxic mold growing within their homes.

However, they were told by their doctors and by various agencies that these problems were just imagined. After independent researchers and victims forced the issues out into the open, they proved that mold toxins cause long-term damage well beyond what those involved in official decision making had previously admitted.

By delaying until they could deny the problem no longer, agencies have demonstrated that chronic environmental harm is viewed as a mere annoyance until enough public pressure builds to make denials unacceptable.

There are millions of people experiencing symptoms similar to those associated with multiple sclerosis and chronic fatigue syndrome; however, there has been no centralized tracking of how many houses and/or schools contain dangerous levels of mold toxins.

As such, this represents but one example of other ignored conditions in which the root causes of the condition threatened building codes, water systems, etc., that may have benefited from changes to powerful interests.

How did it take so long for the government to officially acknowledge this?