Hundreds of Babies Were Murdered By Pfizer Jabs

For years, we’ve all been used as guinea pigs in big pharma’s sick experiments.

They say it’s about “public health”...but don’t be fooled.

The medical establishment isn’t in it for “health.” They’re in it to line their pockets and keep the money flowing, no matter the consequences.

We saw this years ago with COVID.

Doctors and other so called medical experts repeatedly lied to us.

They lied about the “danger” of the virus and necessary mitigation strategies. Then, they lied about COVID vaccines, vowing these jabs would be “safe and effective.”

We already know that millions of Americans faced adverse side effects. Some even died.

But what’s recently come to light is even more disturbing.

Pfizer Vaccines Allegedly Killed Unborn Babies