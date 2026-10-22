AI is being used in new and creative ways, including purposes related healthcare. While using AI to improve healthcare may be seen as beneficial, some people believe that it also presents potential risks.

One possible concern about using AI in healthcare is the issue of accountability. If a person receives medical treatment based on AI recommendations and something goes wrong, who should be held accountable?

Is it the doctor who prescribed the treatment, the company whose software was used to make the recommendation, or neither?

The landscape is rapidly changing from cloud computing to the Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data analytics, social media, blockchain, quantum computing, etc.

Each of these technologies has the ability to bring benefits to society. However, each also poses challenges.

For instance, issues such as identity theft, hacking and unauthorized access pose significant threats to individuals and organizations alike. RFK is well aware of these looming issues.

The Rise of Edge Computing

A key area in terms of growth is edge computing. Edge computing refers to a type of architecture in which applications and services operate at the “edge” of the network — that is, close to users, devices and sensors — rather than relying on centralized servers.

A number of factors explain why edge computing is becoming increasingly popular. First, the fact that edge computing enables real-time processing means that it is able to support complex applications such as self-driving cars, smart cities and industrial automation.

Second, the use of edge computing makes it easier to achieve lower latency times.

Third, because much of today’s data generation is local to specific locations — for example, video surveillance cameras in city streets — moving that data closer to its source via edge computing can help reduce bandwidth usage.

What’s RFK’s plan?