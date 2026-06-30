A somewhat unusual family chore was unfolding yesterday when Jack Schlossberg showed up at a New York City hotel with a pair of items — a bottle of Tylenol for his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and a copy of the subpoena he had received earlier that day.

This public confrontation took place during a time when Mr. Kennedy Jr. is leading U.S. health policy. He’s in a post where many have criticized the large scale influence of the pharmaceutical industry for years.

Many observers of this conflict were curious and concerned to see how family loyalties might affect the development of a growing movement toward medical freedom. This incident also illustrates the personal costs associated with challenging powerful special interest groups in Washington D.C.

What will the fallout be? We lay out the details below for subscribers.