The people of this country deserve advances in medicine that move from lab bench to bedside without years of pointless waiting. For too long, duplicative review and unnecessary costs have kept effective treatments out of reach while patients suffer.

Secretary Kennedy now directs real changes at HHS to fix exactly that problem.

Streamlining the Trial Process

Reform efforts by Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) target the core roadblocks in clinical trials. These efforts remove needless delays that have stretched timelines for new therapies far beyond what science alone demands.

How, exactly will it reduce waste?