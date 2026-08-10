Secretary Kennedy visits Florida to offer some immediate help to growers being squeezed by the system.

Now the same folks telling farmers how important it is to be part of the ‘worldwide’ supply chain are acting like they’re surprised the domestic citrus market collapsed because of inconsistent regulations and unregulated foreign dumping.

Kennedy’s trip makes a clear counter-punch. The Florida growers that have seen their groves decline (some even abandoned) while watching Washington approve imports with citrus diseases, many times worse than what the domestic growers fight daily.

The announcement signifies that the era of viewing U.S. agricultural producers as an after-thought in international trade agreements created primarily for the benefit of large corporations ends here.