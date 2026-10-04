In Minnesota, Secretary Kennedy launched his National Autism Missing and Endangered Person Alert Initiative.

It was the first time there were actually some “tools” (as opposed to just study after study) that could be used by HHS, DOJ, and FEMA.

The tools will be used to support first responders and families dealing with children/individuals diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), who tend to wander from home.

These parties are now able to receive a coordinated alert directly from First Responders, as opposed to receiving a fragmented local search that may delay the search for their family member.

This is the first time a U.S. Administration has put speed ahead of bureaucracy. In the past, there were many reasons for bureaucratic red tape, but none of them were based on concerns for the well-being of the public.

What kind of impact will we see in the years ahead?