More Than a Million People Were Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number.

Get 90% off for 3 months

More than a million people enrolled in Obamacare without Social Security numbers on file.

Not a few hundred. Not a rounding error. More than a million.

Upgrade your subscription to support the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. substack and get more coverage like this on healthcare fraud and the MAHA revolution. 90% off for 3 months.

Get 90% off for 3 months

RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz released a joint video this week exposing one of the most brazen fraud schemes running inside the American healthcare system. The mechanics are simple and the scale is staggering.

Rogue insurance agents have been flooding healthcare.gov with fraudulent applications. They enroll real Americans and fake Americans alike into Obamacare plans without those people’s knowledge or consent. They deliberately pick plans with zero premiums. No premium means no bill. No bill means the person enrolled never finds out they have been signed up for a plan they never chose. The only people who benefit are the agents collecting commissions on policies that should never have been issued.

Your tax dollars paying for it the entire time.

Kennedy called it directly.

“If even a single person was on Obamacare with no social security number, we should have found out why are we paying people who we don’t know if they actually exist.”

The Biden administration saw this happening and dismantled the basic program integrity guardrails that were supposed to catch it. Partisan lawfare then blocked common sense efforts to protect taxpayers from the fraud that followed. The fraudsters ran wild for years.

Kennedy and Oz are not just exposing it. They are going after it.

In May HHS took action directly on healthcare.gov and through the marketplace call center. Any agent who wants to be paid must now provide government-verified information for their clients. Thousands of fraudulent policies have already been eliminated. HHS is working with insurers to cancel every policy that should not have been issued and recover every taxpayer dollar that was fraudulently paid out.

The message Kennedy delivered to the fraudsters is worth quoting in full.

“If you steal from the American taxpayer, or if you defraud American families, HHS will find you and we will hold you accountable. If you’re a fraudster, here’s our advice to you. Do not walk away from us. Run. Because we are going to find you. We’re just getting started.”

Kennedy then went further than fraud enforcement.

He said what he really wants is for the money to go directly to individuals in health savings accounts so people can buy their own care. Not to insurance companies. Not through bureaucratic marketplaces built to benefit the industries they were supposed to regulate. Directly to the people.

Insurance company stocks went up 1,359 percent under Obamacare. Kennedy said Obamacare was set up by the insurance companies. He said Democrats are owned by the insurance companies. He said peoples healthcare would be better and they would pay less if the money went directly to them instead.

Is that true? The Fort Drum food program just proved that cutting out the captured middleman produces better results for less money every single time.

The fraud is being exposed. The fraudsters are being chased. The system that enabled all of it is being questioned out loud by the man running HHS.

We are just getting started.

This newsletter covers the full MAHA revolution including the financial accountability side that most health-focused outlets ignore. 90% off for 3 months as part of the 90-day action plan for American health.

Upgrade your subscription to support the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. substack today.

Get 90% off for 3 months