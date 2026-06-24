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A landmark study published in JAMA in July 2025 confirmed what millions of American parents already knew in their bones.

The health of American children has deteriorated across nearly every major indicator over the past 17 years. Chronic conditions among children aged 3 to 17 rose from 39.9% in 2011 to 45.7% in 2023. Diagnoses of anxiety, depression, and eating disorders more than tripled in some age groups. Childhood obesity is up. Infant mortality is up. American children are nearly twice as likely to die as their peers in 18 other high income countries.

This did not happen by accident.

It happened because for decades the food industry was allowed to add whatever it wanted to the American food supply and call it safe. It happened because pharmaceutical companies found it more profitable to medicate children than to address root causes. It happened because federal regulators looked the other way because the industries they were supposed to regulate had more resources than the agencies overseeing them.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the first HHS secretary in American history to name all of this out loud and build policy around fixing it. Food dyes out. Chemical transparency in. Psychiatric overprescribing addressed at the federal level. Informed consent required. Non medication treatments elevated. The Take Back Your Health tour hitting state after state building political consensus for reforms the medical establishment has resisted for years.

Nearly half of all American children are sick. He is the first person in a position of power who is actually doing something about it.

This newsletter covers every step of that fight.

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