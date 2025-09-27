Robert F Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lois Finlay's avatar
Lois Finlay
1d

Everyone of these demons should be put in front of a firing squad or hung in the town square, immediately!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Catherine Cronin's avatar
Catherine Cronin
21h

Catastrophic murders with intent deserves catastrophic consequences ….NOW !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture