RFK Jr. is showing the world what many have already soberly digested. Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech knew exactly what they were doing with their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer lied in clinical trials, even though they were full to the brim with adverse effects.

Their vaccines caused immunity issues, seizures, high fevers, and cardiovascular failure. Maddie de Garay, a child who was given the Covid vaccine, ended up on a feeding tube – a fate worse than death.

In less than eight months, there were 17,000 recorded deaths caused by Covid vaccines, and many studies are revealing that the actual results from this bioweapon are at least 40 times the actual deaths that were reported. 40 times is off the charts, and yet we all got vaccines and boosters like they were leading us to Mecca or the holy grail. The public was more than duped. They were purposefully lied to so that an evil agenda could be carried out unimpeded.

We know that people in the vaccine groups died at a higher rate than those in the placebo group. Heart attacks, according to Pfizer’s own study, were 500 times greater in those who received their vaccine than in those in the control group. There is no arguing these facts. Pfizer and their accomplices, including Fauci and several actors in the Deep State, are evil. They were after profits, control, and a way to more easily exterminate an unknowing, unsuspecting swath of the planet.

They Wanted This Hidden for 75 Years: What Else Was in the Pfizer Data?

You are at a 500% greater chance of having a heart attack if you’re vaccinated, according to their very own trials, which they incidentally tried to keep you from having access to for 75 years. Their preliminary data showed more adverse side effects than any other vaccine in the last 50 years. You can review the data yourself here, thanks to a FOIA request that Pfizer tried to block.

They didn’t act alone, though. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) didn’t want you to find out the truth for at least 55 years.

A Senior scientist from the CDC admits that they were trying to cover up the adverse events and mortality rates from Covid vaccines, too.

They gaslit you. They lied. They took kids away from parents who wouldn’t vaccinate them. They twisted the truth, yet strangely, there are still people who have so much trust in these corrupt government entities and their back-door payouts from Big Pharma, that they’ll continue to do “as they're told,” and get yet another vaccine.

A Full Blown Death Cult

What happened that so many people still believe in Covid vaccines, after mounds of evidence are coming out showing that Pfizer acted without impunity? They weren’t afraid they’d have to take responsibility for killing or maiming hundreds of thousands of people. Why?

Pfizer states on the record that it never defrauded the government or the people of the world. They claim they were just following orders from the government. Yet, they are “fast-tracking” yet another vaccine for Lyme disease. And they got a golden ticket from our governments. They received legal protection, fast-tracking permission after demonizing any other potential medicine that could cure Covid, and would knowingly kill millions. A whistleblower says that they were given a mandate to do exactly what they did.

DARPA, was in on it. An ex-Pharma Research and Development Rep says that all six vaccine manufacturers were given their marching orders during COVID. We also know Fauci was practicing gain-of-function research illegally for years before this vaccine ever rolled out.

RFK Jr. calling out Pfizer’s own lies is way overdue. It’s good we’re finally starting to peel away all the layers, but we need to keep going. There’s more under this hood that no one is talking about.

Yet they demonize RFK Jr. Idiots like to say he has no medical knowledge or any scientific facts. But it doesn’t take a nuclear scientist or brain surgeon to figure out we were all duped. When he eliminated half of the CDC, so-called experts had nothing but trash talk ready for him. When he started to cancel vaccine contracts, you can guess what Big Pharma had their minions do.

When RFK Jr. tells people that Covid vaccines are a bioweapon meant to ethically target certain groups, it doesn’t sound so outlandish after you read the documents that Pfizer finally released.

Keep digging. The lives of women, children, healthy young men, and grandmothers in nursing homes, forced to take a bioweapon, will be vindicated.