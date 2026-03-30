Pfizer vax allegedly increased death rate by 23%

RFK JR: “If you look at the studies that were done of the Pfizer vaccine… the people who got the vaccine had a 23% higher death rate from all causes” MAHER: “But that could be the disease itself.” RFK JR: “Well the vaccine doesn't work, does it?”

There’s 25 percent of Americans who believe they’ve lost someone due to a COVID vaccine,” the speaker said, pausing to allow the number to hang in the air before emphasizing it again, “killed? Killed? 25 percent of Americans.”

The next number hit even harder; “52 percent of Americans believe the COVID vaccines are causing injuries, including death. 52 percent.”

The two numbers weren’t abstract numbers pulled out of thin air. Instead, the numbers reflected the painful personal experiences of millions of families across America — the sudden loss of a family member, the unexplained injuries to a loved one, the disruption of life after receiving an injection. Americans aren’t speculating in a vacuum. Rather, they’re relating painful personal experiences to the countless dismissals of the same experiences by the established narrative for years.

The conversation stopped short of public opinion. The conversation immediately went directly into the clinical trials and the actual clinical trial data. “If you look at the clinical trial studies, the actual studies that were done, that were released of the Pfizer vaccine...” Moderna has yet to release its entire data set.

The numbers are startling: approximately 22,000 individuals in the placebo group (those receiving no actual vaccine), 22,000 individuals who actually received the vaccine. “And the individuals who got the vaccine had a 23 percent increased death rate from all causes at the end of that study.”

The speaker then asked a very straightforward question. “But couldn’t that be the disease itself?” The speaker quickly eliminated the usual diversionary tactics. If the increased death rates were due to COVID, the vaccine clearly failed to deliver the protection that was advertised. The argument does not hold. The numbers speak for themselves.

How did we arrive at the point where a quarter of Americans personally knows someone they believe was killed by the COVID vaccine, while over half believe the vaccines have injured many others?