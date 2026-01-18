Think back to the last time you read through the ingredients on one of your favorite foods.

Chances are it was years ago, if ever.

Take a close look at a couple food labels the next time you shop and you’ll be shocked. Today’s processed foods contain dozens of ingredients, some of which are difficult to pronounce.

We’ve transitioned from natural, whole, and organic eating to Frankenfood with excessive chemicals, pesticides and artificiality.

RFK Jr. is changing that.

Reforming America’s Food Industry

If it seems like everything, including food, is fake these days, it is because it is.

Lies, phoniness, and artificiality abound.

In particular, imitation food has soared in popularity. Some seafood available in stores contains artificial ingredients, essentially serving as a replica of actual fish.

Processed food is overloaded with chemicals.

Add in the rise of intentionally and unabashedly fake meat in the form of faux chicken, sausage, and hamburgers and there’s even more cause for concern.

What’s the plan?

RFK Jr. is taking action by banning artificial synthetic food dyes. He is also changing the nation’s Dietary Guidelines in the form of a new food pyramid.

Check out the new food pyramid and you’ll find it highlights the importance of protein and real food. This is a science-backed, common-sense approach to nutrition.

“[Americans have] become reliant on highly processed foods coupled with a sedentary lifestyle.”- RFK Jr.

An infusion of the newly recommended high-quality protein, whole grains, veggies, fruits, and healthy fats makes for a healthy American.

Kennedy also went out of his way to bash refined carbohydrates and processed foods.

Health Guidance Every American Should Listen To

Even those who’ve made a concerted effort to eat healthy can learn something from Kennedy.

Pay close attention to the nuances of the federal nutrition policy reset and you’ll find all sorts of helpful gems.

“This is the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in history.” – RFK Jr.

Protein, dairy, and healthy fats are at the top of the new food pyramid.

Why?

They are nutrient-dense and especially beneficial when consumed with healthy fats.

The new food pyramid’s supporting information highlights the optimal healthy fats in the following foods:

· Avocados

· Olives

· Seeds

· Nuts

· Eggs

· Meat

· Full-fat dairy

Some of the foods listed above were demonized as allegedly unhealthy in years and decades past.

Though full-fat dairy can pack on the pounds, it is a real food. That’s what matters most.

Healthy Fats are In While Processed Food and Refined Carbohydrates are Out

It is no secret that the legacy media has colluded to wage war on healthy fats. Kennedy is changing the narrative.

The new year is starting with the resurrection of healthy fats. The promotion of healthy fats from sources such as avocados, eggs, chicken, dairy, olives, and seafood is backed by logic.

“Protein and healthy fats are essential and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines. We are ending the war on saturated fats.” – RFK Jr.

Read through the new dietary guidelines and you’ll find they suggest using nutrient-dense all-natural options rife with essential fatty acids when cooking. Olive oil is one such example.

Kennedy also suggests avoiding refined carbohydrates, also known as simple carbohydrates, while prioritizing whole grains rich in fiber.

In other words, white bread, muffins, donuts, crackers, flour tortillas, and pretzels have been deemed unhealthy.

What’s Kennedy’s underlying logic?

Reducing refined carbohydrates in favor of complex carbohydrates such as beans is a stance backed by science. Refined carbs are essentially empty and useless calories that do nothing but provide a temporary energy spike.

Moreover, the data reveals those suffering from chronic diseases are likely to enjoy better health outcomes when adhering to a diet with minimal carbohydrates.

The Logic in Promoting Real Food

The best part about America’s new health guidance is that it is shaped by a health guru without a conflict of interest.

Kennedy has taken on corporations, the federal government and others in years past, proving he’s passionate about the human condition.

The aim?

To alter the health trajectory of the United States.

Slim and muscular Americans not only look good, they feel good. Healthy individuals are less of a strain on the already overextended healthcare system.

Though we might not ever return to the trim and toned bodies of America’s 80s, we’re headed in the right direction.

That alone provides reason for hope.