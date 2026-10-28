The industrial food trap is getting bigger while solutions are being ignored.

What does it mean if a country spends decades telling people that corn syrup and seed oils should be part of their staple diet and then their chronic diseases explode?

There have been no major X posts or recent breaking news stories that have put pressure on this topic since paid subscribers were introduced, but the machine continues to run without stopping.

The food system in America is still structured based on producing large amounts of food and making money rather than providing nutrients to humans.

The Unnamed Pipeline of Poison

Big agriculture and its friends in Washington created a system using federal subsidies for commodities which ended up as ultra-processed products filling each grocery aisle.

These ultra-processed products do not provide nutrient value for the human body.

So, what, exactly is the impact and why do those products sell like hotcakes?