RFK Jr Announces That Doctors Will Have to Start Promoting NUTRITION

Robert F Kennedy Jr believes doctors should learn about nutrition in school, not just SSRIs.

In the future, doctors won't just prescribe drugs, they'll be able to prescribe diets as well."

"Every future physician should master the language of prevention before they even touch a stethoscope."

"Nearly all medical residents are asked to counsel patients about nutrition, but fewer than a quarter of practicing physicians feel adequately prepared to provide nutrition advice. We can reverse the chronic disease epidemic simply by changing our diets and lifestyles. But to do that, we need nutrition to be a basic part of every doctor's training."

"We'll start by embedding nutrition directly into college pre-med programs and testing it on the MCAT."