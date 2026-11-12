RFK Jr. at the RNC: The Democrats Became the Party of the Elites

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He listed the clients by name — Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag, Big Food, Big Insurance, and the press that protects them

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not give a courtesy speech. He gave an indictment.

The Democratic Party, he said, became the party of elites.

Democrats cultivated deep ties with Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag, Big Food, Big Insurance, and the mainstream media. Then they abandoned the values they used to claim.

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The Client List

That is MAHA in one paragraph. The agencies and the companies sit on the same side of the table. The public sits on the other.

Pharma writes the protocol. Ag and food write the pantry. Insurance writes the bill. Tech and media write the permission structure.

If those are your donors and your dinner partners, who is left to represent the patient?

The Values They Dropped

Kennedy’s family name used to mean a party that at least pretended to fight concentrated power. He is saying that fight was sold.

Chronic disease, captured science, and a press that treats skepticism as heresy are not accidents. They are what a client list produces.

The standing ovation was not nostalgia. It was recognition.

Why the Speech Travels

A former Democrat saying this in a Republican hall is the point. The machine did not lose him over manners. It lost him over the files.

What kind of party needs Big Food and Big Pharma more than it needs healthy kids?

Stay with Kennedy. Make America Healthy Again is the project that starts when the elites stop getting the last edit. Readers who want that project funded should read him, not the networks he just named.

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