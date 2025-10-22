RFK Jr. declares America’s declining birth rate a national security threat

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1131021RFK Jr. declares America’s declining birth rate a national security threatOct 22, 20251131021ShareTranscriptRobert F Kennedy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobert F KennedySubscribeRecent PostsRFK Jr Will Find Out the Truth About Psychiatric Meds3 hrs agoRFK Jr Announces That Doctors Will Have to Start Promoting NUTRITION Oct 16We Always Should Have Listened to RFK Jr! Oct 8ANTI-MAHA Obstructionists Have Been Purged from the CDCOct 2RFK Jr, Along With Trump, Will Accomplish MOST FAVORED NATION StatusSep 30RFK Jr's Influence is Changing the WorldSep 29RFK Jr is Changing the American Food Industry for the BetterSep 25