RFK Jr. Delivers A Speech He Says Is A Diagnosis, Not Nostalgia

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A Party He No Longer Recognizes

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage in Dallas and didn’t hold back describing how far the party of his father and uncle has drifted.

“Neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today,” Kennedy said.

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A New Framework For The Divide

Kennedy argued the old left-right framework no longer captures what’s actually happening in American politics.

“It struck me that this was no longer about left and right,” he said. “It was about the sane and insane.” He went further still, calling it “common sense and COMMUNISM.”

For Kennedy, that shift explains why he ran for president in the first place. “In April 2023, I ran for president hoping to summons my party back to its bedrock values,” he said. “But the Democratic Party had lost faith in American voters!”

The Bridge Charlie Kirk Built

Kennedy’s move from independent candidate to Trump coalition partner didn’t happen by accident. He has said before that Charlie Kirk was the primary architect behind that unification, with the endorsement announced at a Turning Point rally.

Today marks one year since Kirk was murdered while speaking on a college campus, making Kennedy’s appearance on that same convention stage feel like more than routine politics. The bridge Kirk built between Kennedy and Trump is still standing, even though the man who built it is gone.

A Standing Ovation, And A Sense Of Disbelief

Kennedy’s remarks at the convention earned him a standing ovation, and he seemed almost surprised by it himself.

“I’m 72 years,” Kennedy said. “I would have bet any amount of money that I would not be addressing a Republican convention.”

That disbelief says as much about how far the political landscape has shifted as anything else in his speech. A Kennedy, standing before Republicans, receiving applause for describing his old party as unrecognizable.

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