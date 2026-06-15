Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his new role at HHS (Health & Human Services), has announced a policy shift which pays physicians for writing scripts to remove medications their patients do not need.

The new policy incentivizes physicians to work toward wellness, not just to continue prescribing more and more medications to their patients.

With so many Americans currently managing 10+ medications per day, it is timely that the financial incentives are shifting to favor a paradigm that rewards physicians based upon what is best for their patients’ well-being.

RFK Jr.’s solution? It’s detailed below for subscribers.