Is it possible that there is just one additive being placed in vaccinations for decades that could be the cause of so many children developing severe allergic reactions to everyday food items?

RFK Jr. illustrated this potential link (that was mentioned previously) during a recent conversation. For many years, aluminum adjuvants were used in combination with many vaccines to stimulate the immune system.

Now, evidence is emerging that these additives can condition people to react excessively to proteins found in egg, milk, or nuts.

This is a chain reaction that doesn’t end with one meal or one encounter.

It will shape their entire childhood, creating new medical hazards associated with everyday routines and increasing demand for specialty care. Public data illustrate dramatic increases in diagnoses of food allergies over the last thirty years.

Peanut allergies specifically have multiplied several times in certain age ranges. Environmental allergies follow a similar trend. Kennedy links this trend to the effects of aluminum used in childhood vaccinations that prepares the immune system to view harmless proteins as dangers.

What about genetic alterations and environment? Do those also influence allergies? We share RFK’s take below with subscribers.