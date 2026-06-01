When government institutions refuse to allow certain research to enter the public domain. RFK Jr. brought to public attention the study connecting the DTP (Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis) vaccine and increased incidence of childhood development disorders (autism).

A decision made at the time by the CDC caused parents and others searching for answers to questions of how vaccines are approved to go unanswered.

The central claim is there are no or inadequate reviews of the safety of the vaccines contained in the vaccination schedule. It is stated in the information provided that there is only one study conducted by a group of investigators who attempted to determine if there was a relationship between vaccines and autism.

That investigation was not pursued by the regulatory body. Thus, there has been little or no review of the remaining vaccines for their safety; therefore, we raise the very real question of how safety claims can be made regarding untested vaccines.

The inside scoop on vaccines and the mystery of autism is laid out below for subscribers.