RFK Jr. Is 72 And Can Still Do 20 Pull-Ups In One Go

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A Fitness Level Most 30-Year-Olds Can’t Match

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is 72 years old, and he can knock out 20 pull-ups in a single set.

Think about that for a second. Most gym regulars in their twenties and thirties struggle to hit that number. Kennedy has been doing it for decades, and it’s part of a routine JD Vance himself adopted, reportedly dropping serious weight in the process.

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Inside The Routine

Kennedy’s day starts early. He’s up at 6 AM, attending a 12-step meeting and doing his meditations before most people have poured their coffee.

From there, it’s straight to the gym for just 35 minutes. Every session is intense, and he’s kept this exact pattern going for 50 years. His own explanation is simple. Short, hard sessions are what make it sustainable over a lifetime.

He also fits in a daily hike, a mile and a half uphill with his dogs, then a mile and a half back down. Every single day.

What Actually Worked, And What Didn’t

Kennedy has been blunt about what hasn’t helped him. Peptides, stem cells, crates of supplements. His verdict on all of it: voodoo.

What did work was far simpler. A carnivore diet paired with fermented foods, sauerkraut, kimchi, plenty of yogurt, alongside grass-fed, kosher-raised beef. He says the fermented foods keep his microbiome working, which he credits for both his mental sharpness and his muscle mass.

JD Vance summed up the tradeoff perfectly. “If you want to lose weight, call Bobby Kennedy,” Vance said. “And if you want to enjoy what you eat, do not call Bobby Kennedy.”

Why This Matters Beyond Fitness

Discipline like this doesn’t happen by accident, and it says something about the mindset behind it. Consistency, structure, and a willingness to cut out anything that doesn’t actually work.

That same kind of discipline is exactly what’s needed heading into the midterms this November 3rd. Support the Ted Cruz newsletter with an upgraded subscription, available now at 28 percent off forever, and help make sure Republicans keep winning where it counts.

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