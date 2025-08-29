Robert F Kennedy



RFK Jr is FINALLY Forcing Big Gov to Look into Dangerous SSRI's

After the devasting tragedy at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis it's time
Aug 29, 2025
3
5
“We're launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some of the other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to vioIence.”

“When I was a kid, we had sho-ting clubs at our school.

“There’s never been a time in America, in the history of humanity, where people walk into a crowd or a church or a movie theater or a school and just start randomly sho-ting.”

“Something has changed.” — RFK Jr

