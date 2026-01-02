RFK Jr. is Making Our Food Healthy Again

For decades, the deep state has been poisoning everyday Americans.

Slowly but quietly, they’ve made sure our groceries and food supplies get pumped with noxious chemicals.

These chemicals lead to peanut allergies, autism, and even cancer later down the line.

Why? Well, sick Americans make GREAT customers for bloodythirsty big pharma.

All of it is a GAME to these psychopaths!!

Thankfully, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the Health and Human Services Department, things are quickly changing.

As we speak, RFK Jr. has taken tangible steps to ensure our food is healthy again.

Where big pharma loses customers, we the people win with cleaner groceries and better health outcomes.

Breaking News That Every American Should Know

While addressing the media, RFK Jr. confirmed that big changes are coming to federal dietary guidelines, starting in December 2025.

From this point forward, everyone - from our children to the military and everyday civilians - will see an uptick in the quality of available food.

Promises made, promises kept!

Across the board, everyone wins!

Americans no longer have to wonder if we’re slowly being poisoned while shopping for groceries.

Parents can rest easier knowing the foods our kids eat in schools are healthy and conducive to their growth.

Servicemembers can remain at their physical peaks as they serve the United States and fight for our freedoms.

Guess what?

If big pharma had one of their PUPPETS in the White House, this wouldn’t be happening.

President Trump handpicked RFK Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services for one key reason…

Ensuring this country has nutritious food is ESSENTIAL to making America great again.

Big Pharma is Already Having a Meltdown

Changes to federal dietary guidelines will benefit we the people for generations to come.

This will uplift our children, our grandchildren, and even our great grandchildren.

Our descendants will have healthier, better, and FREER lives, all because of President Trump and RFK Jr.

Big pharma knows this…and they’re NOT happy about it.

RFK Jr., for DECADES, has been fighting the corrupt, seedy entities that control the pharmaceutical industry.

That fight is about to get a lot more intense in the months and years ahead.

Here’s What They’ll Try Next

The powers that be don’t want a nation of healthy, robust, and thriving Americans.

When we the people are at our BEST and most free, we’re a lot harder to manipulate, brainwash, or bleed dry.

Don’t be shocked if the deep state brings more baseless lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Be PREPARED.

Don’t be shocked if the media starts parroting lies about these federal dietary guideline changes and their benefits to real Americans.

This is what big pharma wants.

They’ll try ANYTHING to keep we the people sick, scared, and dependent on corrupt agencies.

Spread the Word about RFK Jr.’s Noble Work

Right now, the Trump administration is going to bat for everyday Americans.

President Trump, RFK Jr., and others in the cabinet KNOW what’s at stake if big pharma gets its way.

At the grassroots level, we can help the president and health secretary.

Spread the work about how dangerous our food supply has been over the past several decades.

Let people know why the federal dietary guidelines have to change. Inform your family, friends, and neighbors about the links between unhealthy food and physical illnesses.

Big pharma isn’t letting up. The deep state isn’t letting up.

WE can’t let up either.

Don’t forget…there are more patriots who care about this country than there are corrupt elites who want to see it destroyed.

We have the truth, numbers, and momentum on our side.

Now let’s get to WORK.