There’s a reason your healthcare costs keep climbing every single year, and it has nothing to do with doctors or nurses working too hard.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood at a podium this summer and laid out numbers that should make every American furious. The Department of Justice charged 455 defendants, including ninety doctors and other licensed medical professionals, in what officials called the largest combined federal and state health care fraud takedown in history. The total damage? Over six and a half billion dollars in false claims.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

Kennedy didn’t stand there and read a press release either. He described what he called particularly disturbing allegations, including cases where patients died while believing they were receiving legitimate medical care. That’s not white collar paperwork fraud. That’s a system so rotten that vulnerable people paid with their lives while criminals cashed government checks.

How is anyone supposed to trust a healthcare system that let this happen for years before someone finally said enough?

The Numbers Are Almost Impossible to Comprehend

Kennedy has been blunt about the scale of the problem facing American taxpayers. He said plainly, “Health care fraud now costs the United States tens of billions of dollars every year,” and pointed to broader estimates placing the total cost of fraud and improper payments at a staggering hundred billion dollars annually.

One case out of Arizona should turn your stomach. A corporate executive allegedly stole a full billion dollars in taxpayer funds by billing wound grafts, in some cases charging more than a million dollars for a single patient. A single patient. That’s not a rounding error in a massive bureaucracy. That’s theft on a scale most Americans can’t even picture.

Then there’s the hospice case. Investigators found a hospice owner who allegedly purchased the names of deceased beneficiaries just to keep submitting false claims using dead patients’ identities. Sit with that for a second. Someone looked at a list of dead Americans and saw a business opportunity.

Kennedy Is Naming the Real Victims

Here’s the sharp point most coverage of this story completely misses. Every dollar stolen by these fraud networks is a dollar that never reaches an actual patient who needs care. Kennedy made that connection explicit, warning that when criminals exploit these programs, taxpayers lose billions and vulnerable children lose access to the care they actually need.

He didn’t soften the language either. Kennedy said flatly, “we will not allow criminals to treat children as billing opportunities,” a line that should be printed on every future press release coming out of HHS. Children with real medical needs got treated as line items on a fraudulent invoice, and Kennedy is one of the only people in Washington willing to say that plainly.

A separate case out of Minnesota exposed what officials called the largest autism fraud bust in American history, a scheme where billing for autism services allegedly ballooned from tens of millions into hundreds of millions of dollars, built on services that were never actually provided to the children who needed them.

The Programs Won’t Survive Without a Fight

Kennedy has warned repeatedly that unchecked fraud isn’t just a taxpayer problem. It’s an existential threat to the programs themselves. He put it bluntly, saying that if the country fails to confront healthcare fraud aggressively, Medicaid and Medicare will not survive for future generations in the form Americans currently rely on.

Think about what that actually means. Every dollar stolen by a fraud ring is a dollar that isn’t available for the elderly grandmother who needs nursing care or the disabled child who needs therapy. Fraud doesn’t just cost money. It cannibalizes the entire system from the inside until there’s nothing left for the people who were supposed to be protected in the first place.

Fifty state Medicaid Fraud Control Units across forty five states and territories took part in this investigation, working alongside federal prosecutors in fifty six districts. That’s not a partisan witch hunt. That’s the largest coordinated fraud enforcement effort this country has ever seen, and it happened because someone in Washington finally decided taxpayers deserved better than being an endless piggy bank for criminals in white coats.

This Fight Is Just Getting Started

Kennedy has made clear this isn’t a one time press conference designed to grab headlines and disappear. He’s framed it as an ongoing mission, promising to keep restoring accountability, strengthening oversight, and prosecuting the criminal networks that have been quietly draining these programs for years.

Every stolen dollar, in Kennedy’s own words, is a dollar taken directly from a child, a parent, a senior, or a family that desperately needs help. That’s not political spin. That’s the actual math behind every fraudulent claim these networks filed.

How many more billions have to disappear before Americans start asking why this kind of fraud was allowed to run unchecked for so long? Kennedy finally put a number on the damage. Now the question is whether Washington has the stomach to keep chasing it all the way down.