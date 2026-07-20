

As millions of Americans continue to suffer from the worst-ever mental health crisis, an unprecedented rise in addictions and violent crime; former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced that he is directing $700 Million in fresh funding directly to address all three interrelated crises.

Mr. Kennedy’s move comes as city after city report that the national condition worsens every day.



What happens when an entire generation experiences the additive effects of decades-long regulatory corruption, an environment dominated by highly processed foods and decades of government suppression of scientific debate about appropriate medical treatments?