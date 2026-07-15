Childhood now resembles a manufacturing line where pharmaceuticals are administered daily. That is why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently referred to the practice of vaccinating children in the U.S. as ‘straight malpractice.’

U.S. government authorities mandate anywhere from 69 to 92 doses of vaccines prior to attending school. In spite of these requirements, each of the vaccines listed above do not undergo adequate pre-licensing placebo-controlled safety testing.

This practice allows pharmaceutical companies to bypass the traditional scientific standard used to evaluate all other medications. While simultaneously acting as if the results of such studies are irrefutable.

How long will it be before the phrase “safety” is nothing but a joke?