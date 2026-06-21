If doctors were paid to help patients stop using medications that do nothing more than create new problems, then the money flow would suddenly begin to go in the right direction again; toward healing patients.

For decades, there have been many incentives to keep the number of prescriptions going up and the length of wellness conversations going down. This reversal comes at a time when families are feeling like they’re stuck in a cycle of side effects, new diagnoses, and more medications to fix the first round of problems.

As public discussion surrounding X continues to grow, many see this announcement as proof that government health policies can put the well-being of people above the volume of prescriptions written.

Simply stated, doctors get reimbursed for reviewing patient records (i.e., looking at charts), reducing dosages (tapering) and finding ways to improve lifestyles so that patients don’t rely on medications as much.

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