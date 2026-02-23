RFK Jr. recalls unforgettable conversation he had with Charlie Kirk about death

“We were talking about the risk that all of us take when we challenge interest, the physical risk. And he asked me if I was scared of dying. And I said to him, there’s a lot worse things than death. And one of those things is if we lost our constitutional rights in this country and that our children were raised as slaves.

“And… (long pause)

“I said to Charlie, I said, sometimes the best consolation we can hope for is that we get to die with our boots on. Well, Charlie died with his boots on, and he died to make sure that we didn’t have to undergo those fates that are worse than death.

“So, let’s remember Charlie. For those of us who were friends with Charlie, we don’t need any more evidence of the love of God, because the evidence, the friendship, is the best evidence that God loves us all.

“Thank you, and God bless you.”