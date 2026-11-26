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When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a new searchable website for health agency records, he promised “no gatekeepers, no filters, no excuses.” Then he pointed to one document in particular.

It’s an NIH memo dated January 19, 2023, that explored whether the agency should stop posting on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the platform. According to the memo, NIH’s Office of the Director and four other parts of the agency favored leaving, while others said more time was needed and some wanted to stay.

So what was the problem with Musk?

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According to Kennedy, the memo takes issue with Musk for questioning the origins of Covid-19 and for criticizing Dr. Fauci and the natural origin theory. Kennedy says the memo describes those questions as false information, and he says he thinks the memo got it backwards.

“Asking where Covid-19 came from and asking who funded gain-of-function research isn’t misinformation,” he said. In his view, those are questions government should be willing to ask and willing to answer.

That’s the heart of it. The debate isn’t just about one social media platform. It’s about whether the public gets to ask hard questions about the biggest public health event of our lifetimes without having those questions labeled as a falsehood by the agencies being asked.

The new site, transparency.hhs.gov, was announced November 24. It offers tens of thousands of federal health documents from agencies like the FDA and the CDC, and it includes a dedicated Covid-19 collection with internal NIH memoranda. Much of it is previously released material, but some records are newly available, and it all lives in one searchable place. The launch followed multiple lawsuits over delays in records processing.

Isn’t that how it should work?

Americans pay for these agencies. They fund the research, the salaries, and the decisions. When the people running them decide what counts as a legitimate question, the public deserves to see the paper trail and judge for themselves.

And a single memo is only a starting point. Tens of thousands of documents means tens of thousands of questions. Which decisions were made behind closed doors? Who was in the room? What did officials say to each other when they thought no one was reading?

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