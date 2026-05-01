RFK JR Says 5G Responsible For Numerous Health Conditions

See Total Video Proof That 5G / WIFI Kills Plants, Animals, And Humans In this vital report, industry executives warn their own employees of the dangers of 5G, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. delivers the receipts and scientist prove that plants wither and die in the presence WIFI And 5G. We must stop this invisible holocaust from getting any worse, please spread this report.

While Corporations Won’t Carry Insurance, Scientists Warn of Cancer & Visible Damage Exists Everywhere. Yet the Rollout Continues at Full Speed.

It was easy to see. On one side of the tree were the lush, green leaves swaying in the wind. On the other side, nothing but brittle, brown, dead branches. Right in front of the tree, mounted on a pole just feet above it, was the 5G transmitter emitting its radio frequency radiation.

A concerned citizen documented the exact moment it occurred. Thriving on the left side. Dead on the right side. The 5G tower hummed along, silently executing its task. What does a 5G tower do to the people that walk underneath it daily?