It wasn’t long ago when most Americans used vegetable oil when cooking meals. Then came olive oil. Then the various seed oils.

Though seed oils seem harmless at first glance, they are detrimental to human health.

Despite considerable pushback, RFK Jr., the nation’s top health czar, is directing Americans to cease all seed oil consumption.

The Problem With Seed Oils

Seeds in their whole form are nutritious and healthy. Problems arise when seeds are mashed and combined with moisture for mass production.

Moreover, many so-called seed oils aren’t made with actual seeds. Soybeans, corn, and other products are commonly used to make seed oils.

What’s the primary issue with seed oils?

Their byproduct, linoleic acid, is toxic. The shocking twist is the acid is in a wide variety of foods.

The problem with linoleic acid?

It spurs weight gain, inflammation, and chronic disease. The finding comes as a shock to most Americans who rarely heard mention of seed oils until recent years.

“Seed oil is one of the components of processed foods, and all the science indicates that ultra-processed foods are the principal culprit in this extraordinary explosion, the epidemic we have of chronic disease.” – RFK Jr.

It turns out the seed oils we’ve all used for decades are inherently unhealthy.

Do some research and you’ll find these controversial oils catalyze inflammation. Seed oils also spike rates of chronic disease including diabetes and obesity.

Kennedy Equates Seed Oils to Poison