RFK Jr. Says Neither His Father Nor His Uncle Would Recognize Today’s Democratic Party

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A Family Legacy He Says Is Gone

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t hold back describing how much the Democratic Party has changed from the one his family helped build.

“Neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today,” Kennedy said.

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Redefining The Political Divide

Kennedy argued the traditional left-right framework no longer captures what’s actually happening in American politics.

“It struck me that this was no longer about left and right,” he said. “It was about the sane and insane.”

He pushed the point even further, framing the real divide in stark terms. “It was about common sense and COMMUNISM,” Kennedy said.

Why He Left, In His Own Words

Kennedy explained the moment that changed everything for him.

“In April 2023, I ran for president hoping to summons my party back to its bedrock values,” he said. “But the Democratic Party had lost faith in American voters!”

That realization, according to Kennedy, wasn’t just about policy disagreements. It was about a party that had stopped trusting the people it claimed to represent.

A Move That Paid Off

Kennedy’s departure from the Democratic Party and alignment with the MAGA movement marked one of the more surprising political shifts in recent memory.

His Make America Healthy Again initiative has since become a defining part of that partnership, one supporters are calling a genuine success story.

Sometimes the clearest political statements come from someone who spent a lifetime inside the party they’re now willing to critique this directly.

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